VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says she is proud to belong to a political party that fights corruption.

And Vice-President Wina says President Edgar Lungu cannot stop moving around the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice-President Wina was responding Monze UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who asked if she was proud of the mischievous activities at the Ministry of Health.

“Your honour, I would like you to answer me the way you used to handle matters of national importance when you were in the NGOCC leadership. The scandalous activities in the Ministry of Health and other ministries have threatened the lives of so many Zambians. And a number of Zambians have died as a result of the scandals that rocked the Ministry of Health; this is the supply of medical supplies and services that are not compliant with the regulations,” said Mwiimbu during the Vice-Presidents Question Time in Parliament yesterday. “As a result, even the Minister of Health (Dr Jonas Chanda) did indicate that the health sector is not performing well – the equipment is not available, and as a result the health services are poor. Are you proud, as Vice-President of the country and as a mother, that your government, through the mischievous activities in the Ministry of Health, have led to so many deaths in the country?”

In response, Vice-President Wina proudly said: “I can assure the honourable member that this member of parliament, a grandmother, a mother, is very proud to belong to the party that fights corruption and fights all sorts of misuse of public resources.”

She said the PF government had taken several measures to address what Mwiimbu had raised in the House.

“In line with the provisions of the medicines and allied substances Act No. 3 of 2013, which in part provides for the return of machines and other substances, government, through the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), had issued a report for the defective products based on the quality tests conducted,” Vice-President Wina said. “…The company or companies in question have been engaged to undertake a recall of the defective products… However, this particular issue that the honourable member is referring to, government has always taken action. And some of the current issues are still under investigation. And we cannot come to a conclusion as to what exactly transpired in the Ministry of Health regarding this particular matter.”

Asked by Livingstone UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere if the government was contemplating compensating those that consumed the defective medicines, Vice-President Wina said the matter was still under investigation.

And when told by Moomba UPND member of parliament Fred Chaatila that President Lungu’s public gatherings around the country had made some people believe that there was no COVID-19, Vice-President Wina justified the Head of State’s movements.

“The Covid numbers in the country are going up. And there has been a call to the effect that we all take precautionary measures. We have been seeing His Excellency the President, Mr Edgar Lungu, going round the country, holding meetings; disregarding the requirements such as social distance, wearing facemasks and the others for the people he’s meeting,” said Chaatila. “What message does that send to our people up there because there are some people now who think that there’s no Covid. When you see such a high profile figure like the President going ahead holding meetings when we are in this midst of the Covid so, what message does that send to the people out there in Zambia?”

The Vice-President said President Lungu was entitled to such movements.

“And the President will not stop visiting parts of Zambia because of Covid, otherwise there will be no government to talk about. It’s very important for honourable members, especially on the opposition side, to realise that this country has to continue; government has to continue,” she said. “And certain actions have to be taken by government in order to fulfill the obligations that we made to the people. So, the President cannot be stopped from visiting a district or a province due to Covid so long as there’s strict compliance to the health guidelines.”

Vice-President Wina said President Lungu was required to govern all parts of the country.

“Honourable members should know and realise that His Excellency the President, as Head of State, is entitled and indeed he’s required to govern all parts of the country… And in doing so, the President is reaching all parts of the country and carrying out inspections of various development projects under the PF government,” said Vice-President Wina. “Having said that, His Excellency the President is well aware of the dangers of COVID-19 and therefore all health guidelines are being strictly adhered to in all movements undertaken by the President. And this pandemic will be with us for some time, and we have to learn how to live under the new normal. The most important thing is to abide by the guidelines from the Ministry of Health.”