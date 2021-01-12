WIND OF CHANGE IS REAL IN PF

The following MPs will be replaced by those listed next to their names. However, this does not mean that PF will win and retain these seats. Either the candidates may change and all lose to the Countrywide wind of change or some may win and some may lose.

Sebastian Kopulande – Boniface Chimbwali

Given Lubinda – Danny Yenga

Dr. Martin Malama – Sunday Chanda

Lawrence Sichalwe – Tasila Lungu Mwansa

Ellalio Musonda – Christopher Kang’ombe

Alexander Chiteme – Binwell Mpundu

Other Constituencies likely to vote out the sitting MPs

Malole

Kasama Central

Mpulungu

Chililabombwe

Nchanga

Chingola

Kabushi

Ndola Central

Chifubu

Bwana Mkubwa

Masaiti

Bwacha

Kabwe Central

Mkushi North

Matero

Munali

Lusaka Central

Mandevu

Petauke

Chipata Central

Chilanga

Lupososhi

Chama North

Nakonde

Mfuwe

The findings on the above research are based on responses obtained from the Patriotic Front party structures, and NOT the general electorate or public.

The areas covered are Northern, Copper Belt, Central, Muchinga and Lusaka provinces.

The PF Presidential decree to allow everyone to start campaigning in all Wards, Councils and Constituencies was primarily aimed at accommodating his daughter Tasila and long time close friend Boniface Chimbwali to get foot into the constituencies they have shown interest to stand.

Further, it helped to stop the defections from PF of the Copper Belt trio of Binwell Mpundu, Christopher Kang’ombe and Rashida Mulenga who have faced harassment from PF Secretary General and his inner circle.

However, the publication of these findings may trigger a chain of endorsements from party officials in favour of the “weak” sitting MPs.

Note that endorsements is one strategy party officials use to obtain monetary favours from those being endorsed but the activity does not change the state of things leading to the earlier stated outcome. Remember, you always pay for endorsements in Zambian political game.