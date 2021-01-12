WIND OF CHANGE IS REAL IN PF
The following MPs will be replaced by those listed next to their names. However, this does not mean that PF will win and retain these seats. Either the candidates may change and all lose to the Countrywide wind of change or some may win and some may lose.
Sebastian Kopulande – Boniface Chimbwali
Given Lubinda – Danny Yenga
Dr. Martin Malama – Sunday Chanda
Lawrence Sichalwe – Tasila Lungu Mwansa
Ellalio Musonda – Christopher Kang’ombe
Alexander Chiteme – Binwell Mpundu
Other Constituencies likely to vote out the sitting MPs
Malole
Kasama Central
Mpulungu
Chililabombwe
Nchanga
Chingola
Kabushi
Ndola Central
Chifubu
Bwana Mkubwa
Masaiti
Bwacha
Kabwe Central
Mkushi North
Matero
Munali
Lusaka Central
Mandevu
Petauke
Chipata Central
Chilanga
Lupososhi
Chama North
Nakonde
Mfuwe
The findings on the above research are based on responses obtained from the Patriotic Front party structures, and NOT the general electorate or public.
The areas covered are Northern, Copper Belt, Central, Muchinga and Lusaka provinces.
The PF Presidential decree to allow everyone to start campaigning in all Wards, Councils and Constituencies was primarily aimed at accommodating his daughter Tasila and long time close friend Boniface Chimbwali to get foot into the constituencies they have shown interest to stand.
Further, it helped to stop the defections from PF of the Copper Belt trio of Binwell Mpundu, Christopher Kang’ombe and Rashida Mulenga who have faced harassment from PF Secretary General and his inner circle.
However, the publication of these findings may trigger a chain of endorsements from party officials in favour of the “weak” sitting MPs.
Note that endorsements is one strategy party officials use to obtain monetary favours from those being endorsed but the activity does not change the state of things leading to the earlier stated outcome. Remember, you always pay for endorsements in Zambian political game.
