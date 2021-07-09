WIND OF CHANGE THELIZNO-GBM

. .. UPND Plays Facebook Politics- GBM…

8th July, 2021.

GEOFFREY Bwalya Mwamba, his name resonates to the title GBM a political high power, whom Zambian political picture stands incomplete without his mention.

Today 8th July, 2021 GBM has categorically stated that UPND will never form government as their idea of politics is social media trumpeting.

GBM who once served in the United Party for National Development as Vice President and even 2016 Running mate said not only does the opposition party have NO countering political ideology, the party also plays mere social media politics that has not created any wind of change.

“They play social media politics and assume there is a wind of change… There is no wind of change… Maybe this wind of change is in their backyards, it’s a joke of the year but I know them that is how we were practicing politics in the UPND,” GBM scoffed off when he featured on The Patriotic Front Interactive Forum with host Nakiwe Simpungwe.

The renowned politician that was part of the party that removed the MMD in power to usher in the Patriotic Front government observed that he knows what a wind of change is as he once created it.

Mr. Mwamba also reflected on his political journey having once left PF to join UPND an experience he has termed as bitter and unwelcome.

He explicitly called UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema a selfish, divisive leader who runs the party on sole administration.

GBM reflected as to how Hichilema has surrounded himself with handpicked political consultants who do not respect party heirachy or decisions.

He said it was after the bitter experience in UPND where he never felt welcome that he realized his mistake and decided to return to the welcoming, all inclusive party of the Patriotic Front.

He highlighted that it was the democratic tenants of the Patriotic Front that make the party very attractive and assuredly said even the few who had left the ‘boat’ to support UPND would be back.

Meanwhile, GBM has boasted of the amazing infrastructure development the PF embarked on as the key that would warrant the parties re-election on August 12th, 2021.