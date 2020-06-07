WITCH PORTION KILLS SUSPECT

…Mkushi witch finder on the run

A SIXTY-FOUR -YEAR OLD woman of Mkushi who was suspected to be a witch has died after being administered with traditional herbal drink to stop her from witchcraft practices.

The witch finder has since bolted.

The incident occurred on Wednesday between 15:00hrs and 20:00hrs in Mkushi’s Isengele in Upper Lunsemfwa ward.

Central province police commissioner Chola Katanga confirmed the incident in an interview with The Sun.

Mr. Katanga identified the victim as Zyanetta Kunda 64, of chief Chitina in Isengele.

Mr. Katanga said facts of the matter were that on 27 May, the victim went to the neighbouring farm to consult the cause of the illness in the family which turned against her and suspected of being behind the illness.

Mr. Katanga further said on June 3, the victim was reported to the witch doctor known as Tibawa of Isengele who summoned her to his residence and made her undergo traditional cleansing by means of incisions and drinking of unknown traditional herbal medicine which was administered to her.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased was being suspected to be a witch and the witch doctor used traditional herbal medicine which he administered to her in an effort to remove the witches and in the process the woman died,” said Mr. Katanga.

He said the victim upon reaching home, started vomiting as well as diarrhoea and died later around 21:00 hours

Mr. Katanga said police visited the scene of the crime in Upper Lunsemfwa area where the body was found lying in her house.

Adding that police picked up the body and deposited it in Mkushi district hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem to ascertain cause of death.

Meanwhile, an arrest has not yet been made as the suspect was reported to have run away with his family to an unknown place.