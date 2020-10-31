By McDonald Chipenzi

WHAT NEXT AFTER BILL 10 FOR THE ADVOCATES?

With BILL 10 behind us, now we move to the “NO 3RD TERM CAMPAIGN”

We must safeguard our laws and especially our Constitution.

This campaign will be dubbed OPERATION SAVE THE CONSTITUTION PART II.

Bill 10 campaign was “OPERATION SAVE THE CONSTITUTION PART I AND HAS DELIVERED. Bill 10 is dead and buried.

Anyone who has served TWICE as President is not eligible to contest the presidential election.

That is what the Constitution says as it stands now and we must preserve its letter and spirit by ensuring that those who have served this country as President twice are not allowed to manipulate the law regardless of how power they are..

I submit