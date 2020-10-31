WITH BILL 10 DEAD, THE MAJOR PROBLEM WE HAVE ON OUR HANDS IS ECZ

Bill 10, the fraudulent issuance of NRC’S, the fraudulent voter registration process, jailing of key opposition leaders and the concocted privatization inquiry are all part of a well calculated sceme to weaken the opposition, strengthen Lungu and guarantee him a third term against the will of the people of Zambia.

1: Bill 10 is now dead so let’s set that aside, they’ve suffered a tremendous blow.

2: The PF has been largely successful in the fraudulent issuance of NRC’S. They’ve issued NRC’S to children, suspected foreign nationals and certain individuals have received multiple NRC’S. They’ve also issued more NRC’S in their perceived strongholds and very few NRC’S in areas where opposition is strong.

3: The last phase of their plan is to create a fictitious voter register where they will control the number of people who register in each region so that they skew the voter register in their favor.

In order to achieve this, they need to throw away the current voter register to pave way for a new one.

But this act is illegal and is in total contravention of the Electoral Process Act of 2016 which clearly states that the voter register has an infinite life, and that’s why these matters are in court today.

The ECZ has been hijacked by PF, all of the commissioners of ECZ are PF surrogates and all their decisions are meant to aid the PF.

We the people need to make it loud and very clear to the ECZ that we won’t accept a fraudulent voter registration process.

Nshindano and his friends must learn from what happened in Malawi just this year. They are doing exactly what the Malawi Electoral Commission was doing, trying to rig an election for Mutharika.

In the end there was a people’s uprising, the Electoral Commission leaders fled, one was found trying to cross the border into Zambia, others are facing criminal charges.

Let he who has an ear listen to what the voice of wisdom is saying.

Do the right thing and follow the law ;

1: Maintain the 2016 Voter Register

2: Remove dead people by obtaining death records from the district councils and traditional authorities, the records are there.

3: Add new voters through registration

4: Allow a voter registration period of 3 months as has always been the case.

5: Avail the final voter register in digital format to stakeholders so that it can be scrutinized and run through facial recognition software so that duplicate faces and children are identified and eliminated from the voter register.

6: Subject the ECZ IT systems to independent systems auditors to review the system to confirm that one individual cannot register more than once with the same fingerprints, this is the only way to eliminate those individuals that were issued with multiple NRC’S by the PF.

These measures are all a pre requisite to a free and fair election.

When it comes to foreigners, we will physically go to the villages and identify those who live across the border but were issued with NRC’S.