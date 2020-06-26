UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front have no moral right to claim Petauke in Eastern Province as their bedroom.

Mr Hichilema has bemoaned the high poverty levels in Eastern Province particularly Petauke where President Edgar Lungu comes from.

The UPND Leader said like he cannot claim to own Choma in Southern Province as his political bedroom, President Edgar Lungu should also desist from claim Petauke as his stronghold because he has failed to take development to the area.

Mr Hichilema said Petauke is also his stronghold and belongs to every Zambian.

He said once voted into Office, he will ensure that Civil servants are taken care of, youths given jobs and medicines supplied to the hospitals.

He said it is shocking that the President and his PF administration have failed to deliver a good road network which is key to developing the nation.

The UPND President was speaking when he featured on radio Explorer via phone.

Mr Hichilema who has been critical of PF corruption admitted that development follow where there is a good road network.

He said the UPND Government will ensure that rights amounts are paid for road construction and other resources channeled to other sectors such as education, health and agriculture.

Mr Hichilema has also promised to develop the agriculture sector which he said has potential to reduce poverty at household level not only in Eastern Province but the whole country.