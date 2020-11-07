WITH OR WITHOUT BILL 10, PRESIDENT LUNGU IS ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2021
By Amon Jere.
Therefore, the collapse of Bill 10 courtesy of the opposition UPND is an assault on the Zambians who have yet again been robbed of the many progressive clauses that it contained.
Chipata, Thursday, Nov 4, 2020
The Constitutional amendment Bill number 10, popularly known as bill 10, was meant to fix lacunas in our current constitution amendment Act number 9 of 2016. Therefore, Bill 10 presented an opportunity to fix the lacunas in our current Zambian Constitution.
Indeed, the Bill had a lot of progressive clauses and its collapse has robbed the people of Zambia of progressive Constitutional development.
The biggest losers are the Zambian people, more particularly the women, youth and the differently abled. The Zambian youth, women and the differently abled, have been robbed of the opportunity for effective representation in Parliament. We have also lost the opportunity of delimiting our vast constituencies especially rural ones. Smaller constituencies would have made it easier for government to deliver services effectively and bring development closer to the people. It is sad that the opposition turned a very progressive constitutional development agenda into a partisan political issue.
In the 2016 General Elections, the same opposition fought and defeated the Referendum on the Bill of Rights, which was also a very progressive Constitutional development.
The Bill of Rights was going to enhance the rights of all Zambians and would have addressed the Public Order ACT at the same time.
From the foregoing, it is clear that the opposition are not on the side of the Zambian people.
The opposition have fought at every turn, efforts by the PF Government to enhance the rights and improve the living standards of every Zambian, without leaving anyone behind irrespective of their race, tribe, gender or other physical and social disposition.
I therefore call upon all Zambians to wake up and also turn their backs on the opposition.
It is strange that some sections of the opposition in Zambia are desperately trying to link the collapse of bill 10 to the eligibility of President Lungu to stand in 2021.
It is a fact that Bill 10 had nothing to do with the eligibility of President Edger Chagwa Lungu.
President Lungu qualifies to run for Presidency in the 2021 Presidential elections, with or without Bill 10. Constitutionally, there is nothing that can bar president Lungu from running for office of Republican President in August 2021.
The Constitutional Court judgement is very clear and leaves no iota of doubt on the eligibility of President Lungu to run for Presidency in the 2021 General Elections, when it stated that the period between 2015 and 2016 when President Lungu served as Republican President following a byelection, after the demise of President Sata, does not constitute a “term of office”.
Therefore, President Lungu is fully entitled to serving two full Five-year terms of office, the first being August 2016 to August 2021 and the second being August 2021 to August 2026.
Let it be known that the decision of the Constitutional court is final and cannot be appealed or challenged.
This means that the talk of challenging President Lungu’s eligibility in the Constitutional Court, can best be described as pedestrian talk, lumpenism or a tavern discussion by serial litigants over a gallon of Chibuku.
I make a passionate and rallying call to the Patriotic Front family as follows:
I appeal to all PF members in Zambia and in Eastern province in particular, to be united and focused on mobilizing the party on the ground, so that together we can deliver a resounding victory for the President and our Party in August 2021.
I am calling for party unity in Eastern Province. Let us all work as one with a single unity of purpose and that purpose is to get our President re-elected in 2021.
I am calling for an end to intra party fighting and arbitrary suspensions, especially in Eastern Province.
TOGETHER WE CAN!
You are not a constitutional lawyer like John Sangwa a lecturer at Unza for 25 years and other lawyers who are opposing.The president also is a lawyer.The problem we have when one become a president in Zambia is one doesn’t want to tools down and leave others to continue ,just because of few individuals who are enjoying at that time they will be there cheating him to violet our constitution .Please read our constitution on article 106 on eligibility of a president .its simple English .unless one who failed in English can fail to understand,but if you passed ,for sure you will understand.Then go to the two constitutions 2015 before amendment and after reading ask yourself where was the president during this time ,was he elected as a president or not yet.Then come to the amended one then you go to the judgement after that you will find out who is a problem.Zambians let’s read don’t just follow because you want this one or that one no.Find out yourself
With or without bill 10 the criminal president is not eligible to stand for re-election next year. And we will make sure he doesn’t stand. The failure of bill 10 just confirmed this truth.
To say with or without bill 10 the criminal will still stand for re-election is to confirm both the criminal nature and the criminal intentions of advocates of a 3rd term for a criminal. By law they have no way of keeping in power beyond August 2021. But they are failing to accept that their time in office is over. Meanwhile, what a burden they carry of wrongs against the people. So the criminals find that every tick of the clock is a step closer to the day of reckoning. This they dread so much. They have had power but they thought they would always have the power, and abused the power they had. They went as far as even doing TREASONABLE acts. They have tried to wish away the reality of things they have done, but they soon realize that their wrong doings are on record, can’t be wished away no. Now Instead of humbling themselves, they choose to continue with impunity and are now saying with or without bill 10 the criminal will still be on the ballot papers. No ways!!! You will meet us head on. How can you advocate for forming govt when you don’t qualify? What are you insinuating about the eligible government to emerge from the elections? You will depose it by force? Isn’t this TREASONABLE? By interpretation your words mean that you intend to disrespect the constitution, and the will of the people, and that you intend to cause violence and killings to force both the constitution and the people into submission. Since you cannot cause violence by yourself, it means you intend to abuse the Police, Zambia National Service, Zambia Airforce and Zambia Army! It means you want to cause the security wings and the security system to turn against their own people. And you think you will have your way?
All easterners masushi