WITH OR WITHOUT THE ISSUE OF PRIVATISATION, PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY DECIDED TO SUPPORT AND VOTE FOR HH-Otis Bwalya.

People of Zambia are fatigued with this issue of privatisation. This is one issue that has been there for more than 20 years now but surprisingly enough it has only become so hot, rife under PF. This is all because those that have been charged with the responsibility of managing the affairs of our country are so incompetent and now they want to blame their failures on an innocent man like HH.

So many people were involved in this privatisation exercise and targeting only one individual and accusing him of the wrong things that could have taken place during the time is unrealistic and very unfair. Where was the government and its cabinet at the time? Why are others such as Mr Lungu who offered legal advice not being mentioned when they were part of this privatisation program?

To us, we want to believe that this whole thing has strategically been planned to bring one man in the name of HH down. They want to disadvantage him, to ensure that he doesn’t assume the presidency of Zambia. These are jealous people who have failed to challenge HH on competence, they have failed to challenge him on substance and now have resorted to accusing him of things he did not do, they accuse him of a matter that is as good as dead.

Today many Zambians know that this story is a lie, it is stale but it is only being pursued by the enemies of progress to scandalise those that have gone ahead of them politically or otherwise.

We are happy to mention though that no matter the malice, no matter the scorn, no matter the venom from these frustrated individuals such as Edith Nawakwi, the people of Zambians have already decided to go with HH next year. They have resolved to support him and ultimately give him the presidency come August 2021. No one, not even Nawakwi and her fellow failures in PF will stop this. This is a revolution and HH is unstoppable this time around!

CIC PRESS TEAM.