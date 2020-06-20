Transparency International Zambia(TlZ) has called on government and parliamentarians to withdraw Bill 10 and focus it’s energy to deal with contentious issues Zambia is faced with.
Speaking during a media briefing, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said it was a considered view as Civil Society Organisations that the country was at crossroads and leaders were not paying attention to many challenges the majority Zambians were facing in the wake of COVID19.
He said leaders should halt their focus on Bill 10 and concentrate on how they could render help to small and medium entrepreneurs who were suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nyambe disclosed that Bill 10 was bringing about so much division in the country and suggested that the Bill taken back to the drawing board as it would not stand a test of time.
“We the citizens of Zambian need explanations on
the debt status, comprehensive updates on the management of COVID-19 donations, status of the Access to information Bill, Forest 27, mukula tree saga, among others. As CSOs represented here. we submit that the focus on Bill 10 is iII-timed as there is no good justification to enact it now. What Zambia needs right now is for its leadership to focus on the pertinent governance issues that will put Zambia back on the right trajectory rather than pushing for the adoption of a piece of legislation that has done nothing but divide people across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.
You the PF have really exposed yourselves so badly. For us, It’s like you are fighting an enemy and suddenly the enemy shows you where if you hit him there he can easily capitulate, surrender or die. It is my strong opinion that the way the PF are putting all their strength, soul, spirit and mind to passing Bill10 tells us that of all areas where we are hammering PF, the area of Bill10 is their weakest and most sensitive area. If we concentrate our energies against PF through defeating Bill10 in parliament, I bet PF would be NO MORE. Take my observation serious fellow citizens, should Bill10 fall in parliament, the whole nation will begin to see a different PF leadership. Edgar Lungu the so called Mr humble will become truly humble. Bowman Lusambo will vanish in thin air and you will be asking where is He? Kampyoooongo will start telling the police to treat the opposition fairly. Opposition rallies will be all over the country. Dora Siliya will find every good reason to immediately open Prime Television. The ECZ will change their anti people attitude in awe. Funding for the opposition to go Dubai to monitor printing of ballots will be available. The PF will generally become good suddenly, this is because their only hope for staying in power beyond August next year will be gone with Bill10. No one would behave like the way the PF are behaving now towards Bill10 if only a part of their lives are in it. Their conduct have exposed them, it tells us that ALL THEIR LIVES ARE IN BILL10. CRUSH BILL 10, AND YOU WILL HAVE CRUSHED THE PF ENTIRELY. Food for thought for us all, particularly you MPs in parliament.
And PF parliamentarians, if you are against Bill10 why would you even fear voting against it just bcos your executive will get to know how you have voted? Once you vote against Bill 10 PF will never have any more power to mistreat anyone. They will be moribund, completely humbled lot. You even stand a chance of being readopted on other parties tickets. Your standing with the people in your constituencies will be enhanced and you will stand a chance of winning. Food for thought you PF MPs.