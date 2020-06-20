Transparency International Zambia(TlZ) has called on government and parliamentarians to withdraw Bill 10 and focus it’s energy to deal with contentious issues Zambia is faced with.

Speaking during a media briefing, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said it was a considered view as Civil Society Organisations that the country was at crossroads and leaders were not paying attention to many challenges the majority Zambians were facing in the wake of COVID19.

He said leaders should halt their focus on Bill 10 and concentrate on how they could render help to small and medium entrepreneurs who were suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyambe disclosed that Bill 10 was bringing about so much division in the country and suggested that the Bill taken back to the drawing board as it would not stand a test of time.

“We the citizens of Zambian need explanations on

the debt status, comprehensive updates on the management of COVID-19 donations, status of the Access to information Bill, Forest 27, mukula tree saga, among others. As CSOs represented here. we submit that the focus on Bill 10 is iII-timed as there is no good justification to enact it now. What Zambia needs right now is for its leadership to focus on the pertinent governance issues that will put Zambia back on the right trajectory rather than pushing for the adoption of a piece of legislation that has done nothing but divide people across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

Nyambe added that 0803 submit that the focus on Bill 10 was iII-timed as there no good justification to enact it now, therefore Bi||10 should be withdrawn in it’s entirety.