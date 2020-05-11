THE Patriots for Economic Progress says the confession by finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu that the K10 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package has received very low uptake as it has not been warmly embraced by potential beneficiaries has not come as a surprise.

And Tembo has advised the government to consider withdrawing the COVID-19 stimulus package.

In a statement, PeP president Sean Tembo noted that Dr Ng’andu he decided to proceed against all advice and logic to go ahead with the model of economic stimulus package.

He said any model for a sustainable COVID-19 economic stimulus package must address three critical issues namely the mode of delivery, targeting of specific sectors of the economy and qualifying criteria for intended beneficiaries.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have noted the confession that was made by the Minister of Finance that the K10 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package which the minister recently announced, and which was to be rolled out through the Bank of Zambia, has received very low uptake as it has not been warmly embraced by potential beneficiaries. This has not come as a surprise to us in the Patriots for Economic Progress because we strongly advised the Minister against such a model for an economic stimulus package, but the Minister of Finance in his infinite wisdom decided to proceed with the current model, against all advice and logic,” Tembo said.

He said the current COVID-19 economic stimulus package had failed because it did not properly address the three issues above.

Tembo said his party strongly believes that the commercial banking system was not an appropriate delivery mode for a sustainable COVID-19 economic relief package, for several reasons.

“Firstly, commercial banks generally have to charge interest rates which reflect the credit risk of each individual customer. Given the generally poor trading conditions in the economy, almost each and every business’ credit risk has risen significantly and therefore, commercial banks will require to charge even higher interest rates to reflect the increased credit risk of potential beneficiaries of the COVID-19 economic relief package. This is likely to be unaffordable to most intended beneficiaries.”

Additionally, Tembo said commercial banks generally require collateral for the loans that they issue out.

“However, most of the Zambian businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines may not have property that can be used as collateral by the bank. This automatically eliminates a lot of potential beneficiaries from being covered by such an economic relief package,” Tembo said.

He added that any sustainable COVID-19 economic relief package cannot apply to the general economy but has to be targeted to specific sectors of the economy, which have been significantly affected by COVID-19.

He said whereas some sectors such as private education, hospitality, passenger transport, entertainment et cetera had been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, certain sectors such as mobile network operators, internet service providers, pharmaceuticals, among others, were enjoying a huge surge in business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tembo said it was senseless for government to seek to implement a COVID-19 economic relief package, which applies equally across the board to businesses that have been positively impacted as well as those that have been adversely affected, without any form of targeting.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is further our considered view that a sustainable COVID-19 economic stimulus package must not utilise the stringent qualifying criteria that are applied by commercial banks to potential lenders, but must formulate its own unique qualifying criteria that can be used to select potential beneficiaries. Such qualifying criteria must be less stringent and must take into consideration the fact that the primary objective of the economic relief package is to assist businesses and individuals that are in economic distress,” he said.

Tembo further said the COVID-19 economic relief package should achieve economic relief.

He said the economic package should not be a source of additional economic burden on the targeted beneficiaries.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to advise the Minister of Finance to consider withdrawing the current K10 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that is being implemented by the Bank of Zambia through commercial banks. Once withdrawn, the Minister of Finance should then consult key stakeholders in tailoring a fresh COVID-19 economic relief package that will have the right mode of delivery, will be targeted to specific sectors of the economy and will have a qualifying criteria that is less burdensome to intended beneficiaries,” Tembo said.

Further, Tembo said in terms of the mode of delivery, the minister should consider utilising institutions such as the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) and the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ).

He said it was a pointless endeavour for government, through BoZ, to extend cheap financing amounting to K10 billion to commercial banks, who would then charge any interest rates of their choice to their customers, thereby allowing them to make supernormal profits at the expense of taxpayers.

“In order to cure a disease, the medicine should be applied on the patient and not on bystanders,” said Tembo.