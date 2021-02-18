WITHDRAW IMMEDIATELY ADVERTS ABOUT CONTRACEPTIVES TARGETED AT UNMARRIED YOUNG PEOPLE – SILAVWE JACKSON

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Feb 2021

STATEMENT: “Where is the message of SEXUAL ABSTINENCE that once rang through our airwaves? Where is the message of VIRGIN POWER, VIRGIN PRIDE that solidified our deep cultural values and entrenched our Christian beliefs.” It is outrightly UNACCEPTABLE in our Zambian culture to encourage any form of sexual activities and remedies amongst unmarried young people whether sexually active or not. Not only is it culturally offensive but against our Christian faith as a Christian Nation. First it was the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools which encourages abortion, promiscuity and gay rights education, now we have a campaign encouraging the same young people to use contraceptives. Indeed it is true when they say that if you want to control a nation, start by making them loose their culture and beliefs. By accepting these practices, we Zambians are slowly and surely loosing our identity. A NATION WITHOUT BELIEFS AND VALUES IS A LOST NATION.

We believe these are matters that the Ministry of National guidance should apply itself to, Government through Hon. Rev. Sumaili must act swiftly to prevent this christian and Cultural decay. Not only do they have a duty to govern this nation, the PF government have a duty to safeguard our collective beliefs and values as a society.

As party, we call for the IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL of these adverts on both television and radio stations, public and private. We further call for the creation of a national body that regulates content, films and adverts that appear on our mass media.

Our actions today as a people must preserve the sanctity of the future generations. Preserving the young people is the preservation of our society.

God Bless Our Country.

GPZ! WEALTH AND HARMONY!

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ