Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that he had written to the Patriotic Front led Government through the Minister of Justice Hon. Given Lubinda asking him to withdraw the Bill 10 from Parliament.

He was speaking on Prime TV’s “Oxygen of Democracy’ program on Monday night.

Dr. Mumba who is also former Republican Vice President said that he was seeing selfishness in politicians who were thinking more about success in winning an election, regardless of the process.

“Until we change in the way we are doing our politics, we are heading in a direction of total confusion and we must arrest that as quickly as possible,” Mumba said, recalling that the tension that overwhelmed Zambia following the 2016 presidential elections.

“We discovered the fact that there was a lot of tension in this country after the 2016 elections. Immediately, there was need for us to create a platform for dialogue. This is how the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) was born…The moment we were about to sit around the table, the Church came around the scene and they offered to mediate and we were ready to start the NDF negotiations.”

He, however, regretted that before some politicians knew it, the whole national dialogue process was hijacked.

“The Church was thrust out. The dialogue that began morphed from being a dialogue into a constitution-making process. Now we are dealing with Constitution [Amendment] No. 10, something that was not the focus at that time. The focus was dialogue!” he said.

“The concept of bill 10 is now detested by a good number of Zambians who believe that it’s not a priority, who believe that the atmosphere does not support its future continued implementation.”

Mumba underscored that all that bill No. 10 was doing was to split the nation even more.

“This is why the Movement for Multiparty Democracy, the New Hope, wrote a letter to the Minister of Justice two weeks ago and proposed that this bill must be deferred because the atmosphere is not right for it right now,” explained Mumba.

“Listen to the people; the environment concerning bill 10 is not right, it’s not a priority against the many needs that Zambians have right now. What is more important than bill 10 is the unity of the nation. We must do whatever is in our power to unite this country ahead of the 2021 elections.”