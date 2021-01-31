WITNESS: ‘STRANGER ASKED ME HELP TO CARRY HIS SUITCASE, NOT KNOWING THERE WAS A CORPSE INSIDE’

Two alert members of the Public in Choma helped apprehend a murder suspect who was attempting to dump remains of an unknown female concealed in a suitcase he was carrying, Saturday evening.

Jared Muunga of Shampande Compound explained to a Byta FM News crew that rushed to the scene around 21:50 hours that the suspect was trying to dump the body along Masuku Road adjacent to Seedco offices.

Muunga accounts that he and another colleague only identified as Zulu were heading home from work when the suspect asked Zulu to them help him carry the suitcase he was with.

However, upon switching on the torch light on his phone, Zulu observed a human body in the suitcase, prompting him to alert his friend, Muunga who was a few meters behind them.

Muunga explained that the suspect hid in a nearby bush but was seen, after which he tried to run away but was apprehended after a physical tussle with him.

Police officers led by the Choma Criminal Investigative officer were found at the scene, with the remains of the unknown deceased female deposited at the Choma General Mortuary.

The suspect in the incident was also handed over to Police officers, who have since instituted investigations, with a comprehensive report in the matter expected to be availed later.