Wizard ‘confesses’ sex with teachers

A SELF-CONFESSED wizard in Chief Munkanta’s area in Kawambwa has shocked residents after allegedly admitting having sex with female teachers in their sleep at night.

Such narratives, though never scientifically proven, are common in the country and form part of the folklore.

This was after an angry mob, which included his family members, descended on Jonathan Chanda on allegations that he practises witchcraft.

Chanda allegedly admitted practising witchcraft, prompting people to start beating him using sticks and stones.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail