Woman, 91, weds 73-year-old boyfriend after dating for 10 years

A 91-year-old woman has married the love of her life in a grand wedding after dating him for a little over a decade.

Evelina Meadder tied the knot to her long term boyfriend Calgent Wilson who is 73 years old in a grand wedding in Jamaica.

According to a report by the Mirror, the newly-wed’s love story could be traced to 2009 when Evelina fell sick and Calgent, a farmer, took care of her until she recovered.

During their 10-year romantic relationship, the now 73-year-old man talked about marriage and even popped the question to his partner a number of times, but, only during his drunken state.

“He would only talk about marriage when he has had a drink or two and I would laugh the proposals off,” she said.