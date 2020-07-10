A Kenyan woman has revealed that she got intimate with a pastor because of her husband’s insecurities and accusations that she was a cheat.

The 55-year-old woman identified as Jane Omwaga underwent cleansing rituals after being caught engaging in intercourse with a 52-year-old pastor, Moses Olutatwa, in her matrimonial home at Elukho Village in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County.

The lady was caught in the act after her husband, Josephat Omwaga who works as a security guard at a local market returned home unannounced. The mother of three who explained why she got intimate with her pastor, accused her husband of not fulfilling his sexual and financial obligations.

She said; “The pastor came to my home at 5am and knocked on my door, I let him in. We storied for some time and, thereafter, got in bed. We got intimate, and while at it, I heard my husband knocking on the door. The pastor and I hopped out of bed. “I, thereafter, opened the backdoor for him (Olutatwa) to escape. However, my husband managed to open the main door and got in before the pastor could get far. However, my lover managed to pass through a barbed wire fence as my husband chased him with a panga in his hands.

“The pastor had seduced me recently. He said he wanted me, both emotionally and sexually. And, because he had shown that he had my interest at heart by offering me financial and emotional support, I decided to allow him have sex with me. It was the first time he and I were getting intimate.

My husband’s constant insecurity that I was cheating on him also pushed me to actually do it.” Her husband, Josephat Omwaga, has stated that he won’t forgive his wife of 20 years for cheating on him.

“Had I busted my wife having sex with the pastor in a sugarcane plantation or maize plantation, I would have forgiven her. However, she chose to disrespect me by bringing another man to our matrimonial bed, that is the highest level of disrespect, and I won’t tolerate it.

I have made it clear to my spouse that I am divorcing her, and I would, thereafter, sell the parcel of land where our matrimonial home seats on, and relocate elsewhere.” he said.