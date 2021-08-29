WOMAN KILLED…BREAST REMOVED AND BODY DUMPED IN PRIVATE RESIDENCE

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman of Senanga yesterday woke up to a rude shock after she found a body of an unknown woman dumped at her door-step with one breast cut off.And a 12-year-old girl of Mansa has allegedly been defiled by an unknown man for wearing a PF T-shirt.

In the first incident, Western Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said the incident happened between Tuesday around 21:00 hours and Wednesday 06:00 hours in Katuya Township.

Mr Likashi said Nandila Lukonga reported to police that she found the body of an unidentified woman lying dead within her yard.He said the woman is believed to be aged between 20 and 25.“The victim is suspected to have been murdered somewhere else by unknown people and dumped the body at Ms Lukonga’s house because she never heard any noise,” he said.

Mr Likashi said the police visited the scene and found that the body had a deep cut on the left side of the neck with left breast completely cut off. Mr Likashi said a grey shirt, a black ladies pant and a Zamtel simcard were found beside the body. He said the reason for the killing is not yet known and investigations have been instituted.

Meanwhile, police in Mansa received a report of defilement from Joyce Mubanga, 40, of Kabuta village that her daughter was defiled by a man identified as Chilombo. Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Chilije Nyirenda said this happened on Tuesday around 19:00 hours.“Brief facts are that the victim was on her way to visit her brother within her village.

She was then approached by three men, Chilombo, Gift and another popularly known as Pant killer, other names not known, all aged between 15 and 17. “The trio started asking her why she was putting on a PF T-shirt and when she answered them to say she was at liberty to put on any clothes of her choice, she was then followed, lifted by Gift and Pant killer, who took her in an incomplete house, where Chilombo [suspect] had carnal knowledge of her after his friends left him,” he said.The victim has since been issued with a medical report form and efforts to bring the culprits to book are under