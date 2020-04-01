Mombasa, Kenya: Woman pictured ‘using plastic bottle for mask’

Wednesday April 1, 2020

A Kenyan politician has appealed for information about a woman and young girl who were pictured using cut-out plastic bottles to cover their faces.

Some people, in the picture shared widely online, wore face masks.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko tweeted that he was “touched” by the picture, which according to several people online was taken in the coastal city of Mombasa near a ferry crossing.



It has become common to see people wearing face masks in public spaces despite the health ministry advising that only medics, those confirmed to be having the virus, and anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case, need to wear masks.

The government has been urging Kenyans to protect themselves by staying at home, observing social distance when in public, and washing their hands often.

Source: BBC