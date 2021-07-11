WOMAN PRESENTS TORN UNDERWEAR IN COURT AS EVIDENCE AGAINST CHEATING HUBBY

A WOMAN presented a beige and torn underwear as evidence in court when she stood as a witness against her husband who was dragged to court for adultery by another man.

This is in a matter in which Maybin Chongo, a bricklayer of Ipusukilo Township, sued Richard Kapila for adultery.

It is alleged that Kapila was caught red-handed by his wife Hilda having sex with Chongo’s wife, Judy, in their matrimonial bedroom.

Chongo testified before the Buchi Local Court that he suspected that his wife was having an affair with Kapila last month.

He said he got a job last month, which required him to work from Kapiri Mposhi for four weeks and that he informed his wife about the programme.

Chongo said when he was supposed to leave for Kapiri Mposhi, his boss cancelled the programme because the vehicle they were supposed to travel in developed a fault.

He said he returned home but he did not find his wife. When he inquired from a neighbour, he learnt that she had left for a party.

Chongo said when he went to look for his wife, he found her drunk and she refused to return home with him.

He said his wife only returned home in the night and told him that she was with a man called Kapila, who bought her beer.

“I asked my wife who Kapila was to her but she never said anything and told me that I was not man enough for her,”

Chongo said.He said the issue made him leave home for a few days.

While he was away, Kapila’s wife called him and explained that she had caught her husband having sex with his wife.

