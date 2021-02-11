WOMAN RUNS MAD AFTER DUMPING A MAN WHO PAID FOR HER EDUCATION.

A student who recently graduated from the university has gone mad after ditching the man she promised to marry after finishing her studies.

The lady was seen walking scantly dressed on the streets with unkempt hair and while talking to herself.

According to reports, the said lady had agreed to marry the man immediately she graduated from the university. This pledge made the man to cater for her by providing and paying all her school fees from high school, up to university level. The two even made blood covenant of not leaving each other.

It is said that after her graduation, the woman felt the man was not her class and so she decided to dump him for another younger and richer man she met in the university.

The heartbroken man sought the intervention of a witch=doctor to help teach the lady a “life lesson”

Barely a week after the herbalist swung into action, the lady went mad. Having known the genesis of the problem, her family intervened by pleading with the man to forgive their daughter.

Her father even assured the man he will make sure her daughter honoured her vow to marry him.

After family deliberations, the herbalist reversed the spell and bound the two together. The two are back together and they have planned for a wedding early next month.

However, the story has elicited mixed reactions online with people urging the man to ask the lady’s family to refund his money and not marry her since she has shown signs of being a golddigger.

Others have asked the man to forget about the lady since her heart is on someone else while others have advised him to fight for what he loves.