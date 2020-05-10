LORD OF THE RINGS: WOMAN SUES MAN FOR NOT MARRYING HER AFTER 9 YEARS OF ENGAGEMENT.

AFTER nine years of holding on to a dream of marriage, a 25-year-old woman of Zecco Township in Livingstone has taken her suitor to court for wasting her time after he broke the promise of marrying her.

Mutinta Malaki demanded K15,000 from Joseph Kamana, 26, of Makunka village in Chief Sekute’s area for wasting her time.

“Yes, I had promised to marry her, but while at college I realised that she is not my class. I am no longer interested in marrying her and I am ready to at least pay.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)