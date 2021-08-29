WOMAN TIRED OF BEING MOCKED FOR HER HIV STATUS BY FIANCEE DECIDES NOT TO MARRY HIM

Tired of being mocked for HIV-positive status by her fiancé, a woman of Matero Township has decided not to marry him.Charity Manda, 24, wondered how she would enjoy her marriage if she got married to Harrison Chirwa, 28, who was stigmatising her.

She was testifying in a matter in which her sister, Esther Manda, 37, was sued by Chirwa over the refund of bride price.“I used to love this man but not anymore because of the way he has been treating me from 2017 when we started going out.

I don’t think I will enjoy my marriage when I go to his house. I feel the situation will be worse than it is now when I get married to him,” Charity said.She told the court that it was better that her family gave Chirwa his bride price back so that she could be in peace.

In her testimony, Esther said the family felt that marriage plans between Chirwa and Charity should not go on.“It is sad that Chirwa has been mocking my sister when he at first said he was okay with her positive status.

When he came to our family to announce his intentions of marrying Charity, we asked him if he was aware of her status and he said he loves her the way she is,” she said.Esther said at one time his girlfriend, Precious, told Charity on phone that she should stay away from Chirwa.“Charity has tried to endure maltreatment at the hands of Chirwa but not anymore.

As if this is not enough, he has been telling her that different men of God he has been going to have said the two cannot get married,” Esther said.In his testimony earlier, Chirwa told the court that Charity’s family took back part of the bride price to his family without his knowledge.

He said he still loved Charity though he at one time found her with another man.Chirwa said he also wondered why the family only took part of the bride price instead of taking the whole amount.“The family charged me K10,000 out of which I managed to pay K5,000.

Surprisingly, they only brought K500.I have come to court so that guidance is given on the matter,” he said.In passing judgment, magistrate Kaputo Ng’andwe dismissed the claim saying bride price is non-refundable, according to customary law.

Magistrate Ng’andwe also advised Chirwa to avoid using bad language and mocking Charity because she did not choose