Police says the woman who took the video of a juvenile who allegedly stole onions from a school which went viral on social media was wrong.

In a statement, Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the law requires that juvenile offenders in criminal matters are protected.

“The madam in that video involving a child alleged to have stolen Onion was wrong to take a video of a juvenile and post it on social media and now trending,” she said. “The laws require protection of juvenile offenders in criminal matters and that is the reason why particulars of a child is not to be revealed. Similarly, Courts of law also conduct proceedings involving juveniles in Camera and all this is with a view of protecting a juvenile.”

Mrs Katongo explained that juveniles are deemed to still have room to change and have a future to live hence, acts done in their childhood should not be printed on their faces permanently.

“People using the video in songs or other videos should ensure that they blur the face or picture of the child or not show the face at all,” Mrs Katongo said. “Let us all protect children. A lot has happened to everyone of us in our childhood, bambi mwaleiba mango yabene, ama guava, mulberries, sugar, pencil. That child shouldn’t be demonised.” -ZR