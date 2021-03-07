By GEORGE CHOMBA

Since the women running mate is slowly becoming the ideal thing in the political arena, the question which may arise now is whether this is President Edgar Lungu’s election campaign political strategy or probably Joe Biden, the US President, influencing many more male political leaders in Zambia to observe gender balancing antics.

In November last year, Joe Biden walked to the US Presidency victory with Kamala Harris under the Democratic Party thereby unseating Donald Trump of the Republican Party who had a male running mate; Mike Pence.

After being sworn in January, Ms Harris has become the first female Vice President of the U.S, the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, and the first African American and first Asian American vice president.

While the appointment of Ms Harris is the real deal for Americans, in Zambia such a feat was coming six years after Ms Inonge Wina was given a giant step in her political life as Vice Presidency of Zambia in 2015 and later as running mate in 2016 to retain her Government position.

As Zambians cruise towards the 12th August, 2021 general elections, male political party leaders appear obsessed with gender consideration in the number two position.

While it remains unclear whether President Edgar Lungu will repeat his 2016 election running mate choice in Madam Inonge Wina, it seems more women will definitely take the second slot on the ballot paper during the presidential elections on 12th August, 2021.

Although the word is out there that UPND Alliance has agreed on Mr Hakainde Hichilema as presidential candidate while other political party partners take up the running mate position, the withdrawal of National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili, who was favoured for the position, might just be the blessing that Madam Mutale Nalumango needed to earn the running mate position.

In the weeks to come, though debatable, UPND might start questioning the value of the party, which has more than 50 seats in Parliament, getting either Alliance for Democracy and Development president Charles Milupi or Republican Progress Party Leslie Chikuse as running mate of Mr Hichilema.

While Mr Chikuse might symbolize a UPND Alliance, Mr Milupi no longer possesses political clout as he did when he was Independent Luena Member of Parliament in 2006 and later as ADD MP.

Therefore, the guess might fall in place that Mr Hichilema may be pressured to settle for Madam Nalumango as running mate, after all, she enjoys UPND support as vice president hence the highest General Assembly vote into the national management committee.

If the prediction comes to fruition in UPND, then apart from Madam Nalumango being on the ballot paper as running mate, Zambia might also see the emergency of Judith Kabemba as Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba’s running mate.

A few days ago, Mr Kalaba appointed Ms Kabemba as DP vice president, which gives her chance for choice as running mate.

In the case of the Patriotic Front, President Edgar Lungu might be having a headache on the gender choice.

In 2015 when he won the Presidency after his predecessor, Michael Sata, died, President Lungu appointed Madam Inonge Wina as Vice President.

In 2016 when the Constitution was amended and the running mate clause was enacted, President Lungu settled for Madam Wina for the position.

The question, therefore, is whether President Lungu will change the gender choice and the candidate?

But for those who care to know, the running mate is the preserve of the Presidential candidate in PF, UPND, DP, Socialist Party, NDC, New Heritage Party and all other political parties wishing to contest the 12th August, 2021 general elections.

However, male political leaders who have female vice presidents should watch the women’s reaction, especially the women’s lobby and the NGOCC, when they reconsider their number two for running mate.

Assuming more male dominated political party leaders in Zambia adopt women as running mates, will Joe Biden claim he is a political campaign strategist or it is President Lungu who will hold the bragging rights?

Let’s wait and see!

-Diamond TV Zambia