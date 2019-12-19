Misuse of antibiotics by women to tighten their private parts for purpose of sexual pleasures has worried the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority.
There have been rising concern of women using Flagyl for purposes of tightening their private parts which has worried some stakeholders.
Flagyl which is scientifically known as Metronidazole is an antibiotic used either alone or with other antibiotics to treat pelvic inflammatory diseases and a wide variety of infections of the small intestine.
But some women have resorted to use the same antibiotic to tighten their private parts, contrary the prescribed use of the medicine by medical practitioners.
And Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Director General Bernice Mwale says it is unfortunate that women have resorted to using flagyl for the wrong purposes.
Ms. Mwale has cautioned women to use all medication for the intended purposes and it is for this reason the authority will be conducting thorough sensitization on the effects of abusing such medication.
It is the vulva or inside itching that bother us women especially after menses, that is why we take flagyl or insert it as a pessary, not that it tightens the private part. Has ZAMRA done a research to prove that Flagyl tightens a woman’s private part or it is the usual poblic harrassment we have continued to see?
I ALSO HAD ITCHING IN THE URINE PASSAGE BUT AFTER TAKING FLAGYL I FELT BETTER. MY URINE PASSAGE DIDNOT TIGHTEN. CAN ZAMRA TELL US MORE ON HOW FLAGYL TIGHTENS PRIVATE PARTS PHARMACOLOGICALLY.