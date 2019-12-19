Misuse of antibiotics by women to tighten their private parts for purpose of sexual pleasures has worried the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority.

There have been rising concern of women using Flagyl for purposes of tightening their private parts which has worried some stakeholders.

Flagyl which is scientifically known as Metronidazole is an antibiotic used either alone or with other antibiotics to treat pelvic inflammatory diseases and a wide variety of infections of the small intestine.

But some women have resorted to use the same antibiotic to tighten their private parts, contrary the prescribed use of the medicine by medical practitioners.

And Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Director General Bernice Mwale says it is unfortunate that women have resorted to using flagyl for the wrong purposes.

Ms. Mwale has cautioned women to use all medication for the intended purposes and it is for this reason the authority will be conducting thorough sensitization on the effects of abusing such medication.