WOODLANDS POLICE DENY MRS DOREEN MWAMBA ACCESS TO QUEEN MUKUNI

Lusaka – 21/04/21

Woodlands Police this morning denied United Party for National Development (UPND) National chairperson for women Doreen Mwamba access to Senior Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica Mukuni who is in the holding cell at Woodlands Police.

Woodlands Police Criminal Investigations Officer(CIO) Ms Nyama told Mrs Mwamba that only the suspect’s brother and the lawyer were allowed access to her.

Ms Nyama further submitted that senior officials of the party ought to understand the circumstances under which the instruction is given although reasons for such an instruction remain unknown.

Mrs Mukuni was arrested and charged with abduction contrary to the Penal Code Cap. 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile , Police are posed to transfer Mrs Mukuni to Choma where she is scheduled to appear before the court on the same charge today.

It is however not clear whether police will take her to Choma today or not.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM