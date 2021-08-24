Work has just started, says HH

He writes:

After the inauguration ceremony, today the 24th August, 2021 we held private talks with several visiting Heads of States and foreign dignitaries at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, Zambia.

We shared our development agenda with them which we called “Development for Zambia and Zambians first.”

We are working on ensuring that Zambia benefits from it’s geographical position which will foster regional cooperation and integration.

The Heads of States and foreign dignitaries who came to witness the ceremony and some of whom we have held private talks with included: His Excellency, Mr. Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chairperson of the African Union, His Excellency, Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of SADC, His Excellency Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency, Mr. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, Excellency Mr Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

And others present in the meeting were: The Right Honorable Cleophas Dlamini, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Eswatini, His Excellency Mr. Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya and African Union Representative for Infrastructure Development, The Right Honourable Baroness Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Honourable Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda, and His Excellency Mr. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State of Foreign Affairs.

We assured the visiting dignitaries of our commitment to ensuring that Zambia’s economy is restored for the sake of the nation and the region at large.

Work has just started.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA