PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has urged Bemba chiefs to support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration.
The Mwine Lubemba said traditional leaders are mandated to work with the government of the day in fostering unity and national development.
The Paramount Chief further called for the need to maintain and uphold national unity.
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has since pledged his and the traditional leaders’ commitment to working with the government under the leadership of President Hichilema.
He made the remarks today at his palace in Mungwi district when he announced the appointment of Bwalya Nkula as Chief Makasa, Peter Chanda as Chief Chikwanda, and Steve Bwembya as Chief Luchembe.
The Mwine Lubemba said the appointments of the three Chiefs follow the traditional council meeting of the 73 councilors.
He said as a supreme body that is mandated to select Chief, the council has since elected the named individuals as new Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Chieftainess Nawaitwika of the Namwanga people in Nakonde District has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema for his election victory.
Chieftainess Nawaitwika says she is seeking God’s guidance for President Hichilema’s leadership as leading the nation is not an easy task.
ZANIS reports that the Chieftainess expressed her willingness to work with the new government.
She appealed to President Hichilema’s administration to work with traditional leaders in the governance and development of the country.
Chieftainess Nawaitwika further expressed gratitude to voters for their massive turnout during the August 12 polls
THERE IS A DISTINCTION BETWEEN WORKING WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY AND THE WHOLE PARAMOUNT CHIEF ALIGNING HIMSELF TO A PARTICULAR PARTY AND TALKING ILL OF AN OPPOSITION PARTY CANDIDATE, FURTHER MORE, EVEN DENYING HIM ENTRY INTO YOUR KINGDOM.
ALSO THANK THE PERSON FOR THE SUPPORT HE RENDERED WHEN YOU WERE PERSECUTED BY THE SAME PARTY YOU TURNED TO THIS TIME. E BUNTU.
Working with the government of the day is mandatory to all chiefs since they are an integral part of the governance system. However what doesn't make sense is the open caderism which most chiefs displayed during Lungu's rule because of the infamous BROWN ENVELOPES. Some of these chiefs went a step farther by uttering tribal remarks and encouraging their tribesmen to say a lot of rubbish against other tribes in their presence all in the name of working with the government of the day.