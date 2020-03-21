It is not always that you will find a person, a youth for that matter in this day and age dedicated to helping others through their work.

If you find one, probably it will be for fame and not charity.

But the story of a Lusaka based Youth whose acts of charity reminds many that Zambia is indeed a Christian Nation will blow your mind.

Her name is Beatrice Mulanshi,a young lady with a dream of realising the many dreams of the vulnerable young people in society who are so dear to her heart, the orphans & victims of early marriages.

In the village, she used to sell traditional beer in order to pay for her education from Grade one to eight,a good Samaritan then picked her up & sponsored her eduction up to Grade 12.

She then came to UNZA where she did a double major degree in Library and Information studies with Public administration.

While at the University, she started selling freezits & scones, walking from UNZA to Lusaka’ s CBD selling her merchandise everyday, she was even working as a maid during this time. Well wishers too who were touched by her story helped her through this bumpy road. She managed to complete her studies despite many challenges. Ms Beatrice is a hard worker who only sleeps for 2hrs as she spends her night time baking the mouthwatering scones, she is a real hustler determined to change the world.

Currently, Beatrice is looking after 5 orphans whom she has adopted & sponsors their eduction through her hustle. Being a victim of early marriage who was almost forced into marriage in Grade 7, she has rescued one girl from early marriage & has sent her back to school, what an amazing angelic soul.

Well, Ms Beatrice plans big & In the near future, she intends to build an orphanage & skills training centre where orphans & victims of early marriages shall be realising their dreams . She is a devoted Christian, a staunch Catholic.

Madam, we wish you well, YOU ARE THE FUTURE, THE CHANGE THE ORPHAN AND LESS PRIVILEGED LONG FOR.