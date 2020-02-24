By Yona Musukwa

The latest World Bank Group Policy Research Working Paper 9150 dated 18th February 2020 has revealed that Zambia is among 22 most aid-dependent countries in the world (in terms of WB aid), that is abusing donor and development aid.

The World Bank paper says US$117 million of official Aid to Zambia is transferred to offshore havens while another US$306 million is transferred into individual accounts unrelated to the intended use.

This is shameful and unacceptable! What type of human beings are these? Very incompetent, can’t govern properly, as if that is not enough, even steal money meant to help the country.

Zambians, are these the type of leaders you want to continue governing this country? Thugs who are stealing everything, including the future of this country?

They even insult your intelligence by inviting you for the so called National Prayers and Fasting, a political stunt to hoodwink you.

Bane, we are wasting our time with this PF government, the most corrupt government since 1964. The earlier we remove this government the better for the country. They have stolen and eaten enough.