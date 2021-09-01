World leaders have continued to send congratulatory messages to President Hakainde Hichilema following his election as seventh President of Zambia.

Messages have been received by State House from Presidents of the Russian Federation, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, the Czech Republic, Angola, Mozambique, Brazil, including, messages from the Secretary General of the Indo-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India and the President of Broad Convergence of Angola’s Salvation-Electoral Coalition, Mr Manuel Fernandes.

Other congratulatory messages conveyed to President Hichilema are from Italy, Senegal, Egypt, Turkey, Japan, Morocco and Malawi including, messages from Southern African Development Community (SADC), European Commission and the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa.

In his congratulatory message, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is expectant that President Hichilema will promote enhanced and productive bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Russia for the benefit of the countries’ two peoples, as well as strengthen stability and security on the African continent.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana is delighted that President Hichilema was elected overwhelmingly as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia, and that Mr Hichilema’s victory is a clear indication of the confidence the people of Zambia have in him, and as well as confirmation of the Zambian people’s aspiration for a united, peaceful, prosperous Zambia.

President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that during President Hichilema’s tenure, Ghana and Zambia will continue to enjoy fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation including, the longstanding friendship and shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous Africa which was started by the first Presidents of the two countries; Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda.

Nigeria’s President Muhammad Buhari described President Hichilema’s victory as a great relief for all lovers of democracy, and has since appealed to President Hichilema to continue being magnanimous in binding the wounds of bitterness occasioned by speeches of hate and division during campaigns, as this would entrench Zambia’s longstanding slogan of “One Zambia One Nation.”

President Hage Geingob of Namibia said the people of Zambia have unequivocally expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by electing the United Party for National Development (UPND) under President Hichilema’s leadership and described this as a strong mandate to steer Zambia towards further development, progress and prosperity.

The Czech Republic President, Miloš Zeman said Zambia has demonstrated the strength of its democracy and its institutions and thus sets an example to other countries around the world.

President João Manuel Lourenço of Angola said President Hichilema’s victory indicates the faith and hope of the Zambian people in a leadership that will promote initiatives to steer the nation to development and prosperity in fulfilling the interests of Zambians.

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi said it was with great pleasure that the Government and the people of Mozambique learnt of President Hichilema’s resounding victory in the general election held on 12th August.

In his congratulatory message, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil assured President Hichilema that Brazil remains at the disposal of the Zambian Government in an effort to deepen the bilateral agenda in areas of mutual development interest.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella in his congratulatory message to the President on the recent outcome of elections in Zambia confirmed the solid democratic roots of the country and sets an example for the whole African continent.

Senegalese President Macky Sall assured President Hichilema of his support in strengthening relations of fraternal friendship between the two countries and to achieve their common ambitions in the service of the African continent.

President Abdelfattah El-Sisi of Egypt said President Hichilema’s election clearly reflects the trust and the faith entrusted by the Zambian people on the President’s leadership to achieve progress, development and stability.

And President Recep Erdo?an of Turkey said he believes that during President Hichilema’s term of office, relations between Zambia and Turkey will be strengthened and improved based on the mutual interests of the two countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said the election of Mr Hichilema as 7th President of the Republic of Zambia is a manifestation of the strong confidence the Zambian people have in his leadership. King Mohammed VI of Morocco congratulated President Hichilema for earning the trust of the Zambian people in leading them towards further progress and prosperity.

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi described President Hichilema’s victory as a sign of trust and confidence that the people of Zambia have in the President to lead them to prosperity in the next five years.

Meanwhile, SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Tax welcomed President Hichilema to the regional body as a member of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

European Commission President Ursula Leyen reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to deepening relations with Zambia.

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema congratulated President Hichilema and the people of Zambia, on what he described as a free and fair democratic elections’ outcome, widely endorsed by all observers.

And the Secretary General for Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunanda Rajendra pledged the Chamber’s readiness and availability to work closely with President Hichilema and the Zambian Government in solidifying and deepening the cordial relations that exist between Zambia and India as the two countries seek to advance the ideals of development, cooperation and to stir economic growth to new heights.

President of Broad Convergence of Angola’s salvation-Electoral Coalition (CASA CE) Manuel Fernandes said he was convinced that the democratic and sovereign choice of the Zambian people will not only help foster development for Zambia but also for other countries in the Southern African region to which Angola belonged.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya.