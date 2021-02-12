WORST PRESIDENTIAL SPEECH EVER, DELUSIONAL

By Albert Mulenga Political Analyst

The speech delivered to Parliament today is the worst ever given by a President.

It was highly delusional, it shows a man out of touch with reality, who cannot even identify, acknowledge and work on the pressing problems the country is facing.

The President spent his whole speech talking about gender, youth suicides, child marriages, student loans, embracing the national anthem and flag, the environment and water.

There was no mention of the economic mismanagement and suffering of Zambians, no mention of corruption, no mention of the debt problem, no mention of expired drugs, no mention of inflation, no mention of police killings.

He deliberately ignored all the important issues that affect all Zambians on an everyday basis.

We have less than a thousand suicide cases in the whole country every year, but he found space for that in his speech, but he could not find space to address the sky rocketing cost of food which affects 17 Million people, he could not address the millions of expired drugs and defective condoms that were distributed to Zambians by his government.

So sad, what a shame.