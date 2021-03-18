By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

WRIGHT MUSOMA’s ATTACK ON HH IS NONSENSICAL ~ Banda Sakanya.

PF surrogate Republican Party leader Wright Musoma’s attack on HH that he is a leader with unexplained wealth is nonsensical because HH doesn’t have unexplained wealth.

Wright Musoma out of poisoned frustrations of ignorance went further to say that HH will be challenged if he aspires for presidency in this year’s tripartite elections.

Musoma a lone party leader should understand that HH doesn’t have unexplained wealth, but has explained wealth and that is the more reason why the vindictive PF under the leadership of ECL has failed to find a dent of any wrong doing in his hard worked for wealth.

HH has a clean track record of his wealth which he has built for many a year, and to accuse him of having unexplained wealth and having sold the mines shows how mind bankrupt one who claims is a party leader.

MUSOMA’s thought of challenging HH the moment he files his nominations is neither here nor there because that won’t be constitutional matter, while for ECL eligibility is constitutional and is challengeable.

MUSOMA’s warning against HH to stop talking about ECL:s inept leadership is silly because ECL is head of state and it is expected of ECL to be criticised as a leader leading the country.

Musoma should know that the matter of privatisation against HH is more like a myth aimed at denting HH’s name a fight I would call a losing Battle.

Being a failure in life should not make Mr. Musoma hate HH for his explained wealth, but the best Musoma should do is get closer to HH and learn how to be rich, but instead you are supporting ECL enacting draconian laws like the clVyber Bill which has no bearing to defeating poverty and hunger but only aimed at zipping up people’s mouths.

Is Cyber Bill going to reduce food stuffs?

Is Cyber Bill going to reduce high cost of living?

Is Cyber Bill going to pay bursaries to students in universities?

Is cyber bill going to end load shedding?

These are some of a few issue based that one who calls himself a leader should be talking aboút and not day and night HH this and that.