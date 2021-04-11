By Chanda Mumba

WYNTER, CHISHIMBA, NAWAKWI, ECL & OTHERS REGROUPING AGAINST ONE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Zambians will stand with President Hakainde Hichilema on 12th August, 2021.

Wynter, Chishimba, Nawakwi , ECL & others have formed a pact during the PF General Conference, they have joined hands not to fight poverty corruption, unemployment, inflation, high cost of living, bad governance, unemployed youths, tribalism, political barbarism, lack of press freedom, economic crisis, etc.

President Hakainde Hichilema formed a pact with Zambians with a goal to unite Zambia and fight for a healthy and better Zambia for all free of poverty corruption, bad governance, unemployed youths, tribalism, political barbarism, lack of press freedom, economic crisis, etc.

Wynter, Chishimba, Nawakwi , ECL & others should know that President Hakainde Hichilema is in an alliance with the suffering youths and women of ZAMBIA. While PF is in an alliance with politicians of the belly.