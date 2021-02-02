WYNTER DENIES ANY POSSIBLE COALITION WITH HH
LUSAKA. Monday, February 1st, 2021.
Rainball Party SG Wynter Kabimba SC has repeated his stance that he has turned down HH and UPND’s invitation for an Alliance.
Mr. Kabimba SC in his latest interview he has refused that he can’t work with the UPND leadership because he doesn’t believe in the ideologies and the secret agenda of the Western world to haijack the Minerals and National resources for Zambia.
When asked about returning to the Patriotic Front his response was very clear that he is consulting his family and friends and in due course he will address the Nation.
Mr. Kabimba has described President Lungu as a strong leader and he asks all Zambians to rarely behind the Leadership of His Excellency Dr.Edgar Chagwa Lungu .
Surely who needs an alliance with lone Judas? What value can Kabimba bring to the alliance. Just work with NDC and Kalaba if he comes to his senses. Abashala nibangwele.
Yes Kambimba can go back to pf because he is a lonely man.Kambimba has no constituency, even his wife can not vote for him. If a man is not accepted in his own home village then just no that he has a problem. Tell me who is his vice, Secretary, etc.