WYNTER KABIMBA PONDERS RETURN TO PF

The Rainbow Party is considering dissolving itself or merging with another political party, according to Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba.

The Rainbow party has performed dismally on Zambia’s political space and has failed to win even a single parliamentary seat since its inception in 2014 by the then firebrand politician Wynter Kabimba.

Mr. Kabimba announced when he featured on a radio Programme this morning that the party’s central committee will soon decide the fate of the party.

Mr.Kabimba has also indicated that the Rainbow party will not participate in this year’s August polls.