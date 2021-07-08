Wynter Kabimba Says Even If Opposition Conducted Own Opinion Poll, It Would Still Put ECL Ahead

Rainbow Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba has challenged those disputing the opinion poll suggesting that President Edgar Lungu will win to conduct theirs.

Commenting on the recently released survey which tips President Edgar Lungu for victory, Kabimba says even if the opposition conduct their own poll it will still put President Lungu ahead of them.

Kabimba is of the view that instead of casting aspersions on the opinion, opposition political parties should verify the result by investing in a simple research.

” On what basis are they questioning and rubbishing the opinion poll? Have they carried out any research to verify that the recently released opinion poll is fake like they are calling it? Come on bwana. Even if the opposition that are speaking the loudest were to conduct their own research which I know they are scared to do, would still find out that President Lungu is ahead of them. So let them invest in a simple research instead of waffling,” he said.