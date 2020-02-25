By Michael Kaluba

Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba has described the ongoing investigations against Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya by the anti-corruption commission on alleged corruption charges as a mockery to the people of Zambia.

Mr. Kabimba has doubted the genuineness of the investigations saying most investigations against those in government do not yield the expected results.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kabimba has however suggested that Dr. Chilufya steps down to facilitate for smooth investigation of the corrupt allegations levels against him.

He said this in reaction to revelations by the anti-corruption commission last week that it had commenced investigations against Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on corruption allegations of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

