…..amidst defiance of State directives on measures to curb Covid-19

Ndola; 29th March, 2020

Copperbelt Minister Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe joined and led a team that went round the City of Ndola checking on the compliance levels from bar owners, church leaders and residents themselves.

This is a follow-up on President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s directive to the Nation to have all bars closed amongst other directives in order to curb the outbreak of the Corona Virus in Zambia.

But a spot check on Restoration Pentecostal Apostolic Church led by the famous Yakobo Yakobo found hundreds of congregants gathered in defiance of the rules and regulations.

The Minister took time to school the congregants on the dangers of gathering in such a manner as well as the virus itself.

And police picked the Pastor and some of the of the Church elders detained at Ndola Central Police Station for defying the law after being cautioned many times not assemble.

On the other hand, Hon. Mwakalombe was pleased with bar owners and patrons’ compliance which he rated 95 percent.

In a similar development 85 bags of mealie meal was seized from a shop in Kawala poised to be smuggled into neighbouring Congo DR.

Amongst places visited were Kabushi, Mushili, Masala, Chifubu, part of Pamodzi and Kawama.

Chifubu lawmaker Frank Ng’ambi, Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary, Deputy Mayor Kennedy Kasaba, Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya and Directors of Housing and Public Health were among the notable team checking on compliance levels of residents.

Issued by

Ndola City Council Public RelationsUnit