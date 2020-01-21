By Logic Lukwanda

The Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI- has denied being a mercenary of the ruling Patriotic Front –PF-.

Reacting to criticism that the once objective and vibrant Civil Society Organization has become a PF mercenary for purposes of enjoying funding, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says the origination does not speak for pf or government or even serve their interest.

Mr. Ntewewe told phoenix news that YALI’s main interest is better constitution amendments and the welfare of the country.

