STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Yaluma’s tribal rantings represent President Lungu’s cabinet hatred for anything and anyone Tonga

28th April 2020

KASAMA – WE are aware of the Patriotic Front’s silent and sickening policy to hijack the democratic process by tribal politics.

The country has witnessed and heard several senior Patriotic Front members belittle and insult the good people of Southern Province.

Although we are shocked at the person spewing such tribal hate, because we wrongly thought Mr Christopher Yaluma’s education and exposure had made a positive impact on his life, we are not surprised at his tribal sentiments because it represents an agreed agenda by the PF top leadership.

We know for a fact that it is an agreed policy endorsed by the PF President Edgar Lungu to appeal to their tribes and clans.

As a party, we would like to remind Mr Lungu that the challenge Zambia’s democracy has is not the prevalence of ethnic diversity, but the PF’s agenda to the use of identity politics to promote narrow tribal interests.

Both in its structures and cabinet, it is the PF that has demonstrated their appetite for ethnic competition and clan identities.

At ward, constituency and district levels, you will find our Bemba brothers as PF leaders in North-Western, Western and Southern Provinces while they protest when our party members elect a tonga or lozi as branch chairman in Bemba land.

The PF cannot compete on the basis of ideas against the UPND and that is the reason they have reverted to tribal identities as foundations for political competition.

From the presidency right down to cadres on the streets, everyone in the PF has resorted to exploiting tribal loyalty to advance personal gain, parochial interests, patronage, and cronyism.

The composition of the PF Cabinet is testimony of what Mr Yaluma was saying in camera.

As a political party, the PF has become inimical to the democratic process of this country.

The PF realises they have destroyed the country’s economy and have no more lies to tell the people of Zambia. They are aware they are on their wayout, hence they will say anything for self-preservation.

This is a government that has not come clean on the gassing of its own people for political reasons, its a government that sought to reopen places of worship at the height of the COVID 19 fight in the hope that when the pandemic worsens, they can avoid an election next year.

What type of leaders has this nation cursed itself with?

For them tribal politics is the only way they will survive and they are prone to use hate speech and incite violence.

However, we wish to advise our people in Northern Province is to ignore tribal politics because that will not end their suffering. The way forward lies in a united, prosperous One Zambia, One Nation by ushering the UPND in office, a party founded on ideas of development and unity and not tribal bonds.

We further wish to remind Mr Yaluma and his President that Zambia is bigger than any individual, political party or indeed tribe and, therefore, he must check his language.

We find it shameful, unacceptable and inconsistent with the Zambian way of life that an educated senior cabinet member can demean the tribe of his wife , children and in-laws by campaigning against the Tongas where he is married from.

If there was ever a time that President Lungu needed to take action to distabce himself from this poisonous talk from his cabinet, that time is now.

Mr Lungu has no choice but to drop Mr Yaluma from his cabinet to safeguard the peace and unity the Zambian people have continued to enjoy.

ISSUED BY: NATHAN ILUNGA

UPND PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN

NORTHERN PROVINCE