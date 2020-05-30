YOUNG Africans [Yanga] coach Luc Eymael says Justin Shonga’s salary demands are too high for the club to sign him.
Shonga is demanding US$15,000 [K280,000] as monthly pay to cross over to Tanzanian outfit Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga from South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.
Eymael said in an interview from Belgium yesterday that he was interested in reinforcing his squad with Shonga but that desire no longer looked possible because of the Zambian’s demand.
“Yes we were interested in Shonga just like Simba but his demands are too high we can’t afford him. His agent told us that he wants US$15,000. Shonga is talented and I really wanted him. I even talked to his agent, his parents but we can’t afford that salary unless he reduces and who knows by the time he realises it would be too late,” Eymael said.
And Kick-Off reports that Eymael said Pirates wanted $500,000 to give out Shonga on loan.
Report: Sandra Mwila, TIMES OF ZAMBIA