Senegalese born American singer, songwriter, record producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Akon has arrived in Ghana.

Born Aliaune Damala Bouga popularly known as Akon arrived for the much-publicized Year of Return program.

Akon may as well be performing at Afro Nation Concert but that has not been substantiated yet.

Enjoying the peace, unity and love spirit among Ghanaians Akon has already fallen in love with Ghana.

Akon sharing a photo taken in Ghana wandered why Other African countries can not be simple and loving just like Ghana.

Akon wrote: Why can’t Africa be this simple?.

His post has already garnered over a thousand comments on Instagram.