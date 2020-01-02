By Damiano

The Zambian prolific striker Patson Daka will this year marry Catherine Phiri. This was disclosed yesterday when Catherine Phiri and Patson Daka kissed during the birthday celebration for Enoch Mwepu.

#Meanwhile Patson Daka has disclosed to the public that he has been in a relationship with Catherine for about 1 year 6 months now. He also mentioned that Catherine Phiri “is carrying my child’.

Justice Reports managed to interview Catherine if at all she is quitting her boxing career or not. In her response Catherine stated that she will continue with her career after giving birth in 7 Months time.

Am a woman hence it’s my responsibility to have a child(Catherine) #She said whilest smiling #we agreed to have a child with Patson and I love him so much. On the same event Patson and Catherine exchanged engagement rings.

Source: Justice Reports