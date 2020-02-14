Teenage Lusaka Ritual Killer Confesses………

YES, I AM ONE OF THOSE RECRUITED TO GAS AND SUCK BLOOD FROM PEOPLE – 14 YEARS OLD LUSAKA BOY CONFESSES

“We are being paid K2,500 per one litre of human blood”

The 14-year-old boy of Luangwa Compound in Lusaka who this afternoon went to North mead Primary School and sprayed a chemical substance in a Grade 7 classroom has confessed that he is one of the 800 people recruited by businessmen and some politicians to suck blood from people. During interrogations by police officers this afternoon, Max Chaula Banda said he attacked a Grade 7 Classroom this afternoon as he is desperate to raise money so that he could go to school as he qualified to go to Grade 10 adding that he has not yet gone as he has no one to sponsor him to school as both his parents are not working.

The 4 pupils who were affected by gassing were taken to Shimuzi Clinic in Garden compound for treatment and their condition is stable

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the development adding that the young boy has since been detained in police custody while the substance has been taken laboratory analysis.

Max Chaula Banda told the police that each one litre of human blood is costing K2,500 cash from named foreign and local businessmen.

This week, five people have been killed by mobs in Lusaka on suspicious of being behind the gassers.

Lusaka today woke up to violent riots and unrest sparked by the gassing attacks that began in Chingola on the Copperbelt, spread to the Northewestern Province before reaching Lusaka.

PICTURE: Max Chaula Banda.

-zambian watch