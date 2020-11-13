YES, ITS ME WHO IMPREGNANTED MY DAUGHTER, NDOLA MAN TELLS COURT

A 16-Year-Old girl has narrated in the Ndola Magistrate’s Court that her father allegedly confined her to a makeshift room and repeatedly sexually abused her until she became pregnant.

This is in a case Frederick Mwelwa, 40, a businessman of Ndola, is charged with incest.

When the matter came up before Ndola chief resident magistrate John Mbuzi, the victim testified that each time her father allegedly sexually abused her, he gave her seven tablets of paracetamol to take.

She said the incidents allegedly happened after her father and mother went on separation.

And when interrogated, Mr Mwelwa admitted sleeping with her only twice and not 24 times as the girl was claiming. “Your honour I just did it twice not all those times as she is claiming”, he said.