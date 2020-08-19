YES, SEER 1 IS MY FRIEND BUT HE IS VERY WRONG ON HH, THE MAN IS LOSING 2021

As far as I am concerned Seer 1 is neither a Satanist nor a Miracle man, the guy just knows how to captivate his audience and deliver his message.

Look around among all political and religious leaders, who attracts so many people when they are doing their live broadcast in the middle of the night.

People abandon all their favourite series and soups on paid up channels to watch Seer 1 for 2 hours straight and you want to just dismiss the guy.

I am a strong Christian and I don’t need any spiritual powers from Andrew, but I take him as a friend though we don’t agree on HH. He thinks he will win next year’s election but he is dead wrong.

Unless Seer 1 was a miracle man he would have performed one for HH to win but he is not a miracle man.

HH doesn’t have the political ingenuity to pull off 2021, he is headed for another loss. How I wish I had his money, I would pull it off one time. After all he is the one that sow a seed in EEP when he paid K5000 registration fee.

Anyway you should just know that after President Lungu I am next and Andrew is going to be my international campaign manager whether he likes it or not, it do as I say, Andrew.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – CISI BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!