Lusaka Lawyer Simon Mulenga and Comedian Thoman Sipalo has started a process of getting justice for the late Daev after the video of him being whipped by two ladies just few hours after he died in a RTA.

Meanwhile Police has confirmed seeing the video in question.

“Yes, we have watched the videos and we have taken interest in the matter” – Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo!

MILES SAMPA WRITES…

The video circulating of our late beloved artist Daev being abused by 2 girls comes out at a wrong time and only adds salt to the emotional injury most are going through right now.

On the flip side, the video brings out what length some can go to injure another grown up human beings both physically and emotionally. We have people amongst us that a danger to the society.

In his song ‘Kamba ka Love’, Daev sang about ‘his’ love for a girl who absues him just because she knows he loves her 🤔

As it is not in my lane to pursue, I will leave to the law enforcement agencies.

MBS28092020, 10am