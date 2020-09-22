This is what Yo Maps wrote:

Firstly I would like to make it clear that the opinions of my DJ Evans do not in any way represent my views. With that said I would like to apologise to the mother of my child for the hurtful things that were directed towards her. I would also like to apologise to the public for hurting you and disappointing you with all that is happening.

I would like to make mention that I respect women a lot, I have a mother, sisters, nieces, cousins, friends etc. I would in no way be happy if they were disrespected, I have a lot of respect for women including the woman that gave me a beautiful child.

We may not be in good terms but I do appreciate and respect her a lot despite our differences. With that said, I would also like to bring to light that they are some fake facebook accounts that have published a lot of fake statement(s) about her kids pretending to be me.

This is not the first time I have addressed this situation. My side of the story will definitely come out as soon as both families conclude this matter.

Thank you and God bless