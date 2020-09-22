This is what Yo Maps wrote:
Firstly I would like to make it clear that the opinions of my DJ Evans do not in any way represent my views. With that said I would like to apologise to the mother of my child for the hurtful things that were directed towards her. I would also like to apologise to the public for hurting you and disappointing you with all that is happening.
I would like to make mention that I respect women a lot, I have a mother, sisters, nieces, cousins, friends etc. I would in no way be happy if they were disrespected, I have a lot of respect for women including the woman that gave me a beautiful child.
We may not be in good terms but I do appreciate and respect her a lot despite our differences. With that said, I would also like to bring to light that they are some fake facebook accounts that have published a lot of fake statement(s) about her kids pretending to be me.
This is not the first time I have addressed this situation. My side of the story will definitely come out as soon as both families conclude this matter.
Thank you and God bless
Young man, take time to reflect and be sincere to yourself.You impregnated that women and want to proceed else where doing the same.? Learn from others who did the same as you have done and moved on.where are they today.This is not a threat to you but speaking out of experience and stating what God desires for his pipo.This days are numbered.you won’t be in the limelight for good.You will tire and that kid will grow and without your care, One day he will be a bwana and he will treat you the same way.Grow up young man and seek help not from your friend but the church leadership for your own good.You still can correct your mistakes.
Some people don’t really deserve forgiveness.
So if mwizukanji never gave her side of the story ba yo maps would have never apologized to her.fame has made you big headed and those tuma money you have will give you temporary pleasure but do not disrespect other people cz your life has changed and they are not on your level.you apologize to her personally because that will carry more weight than apologizing to us the public.